fbpx

Managing Business Seasonality Via Website User Experience – Websites.ca Talk Ep. 16

by | May 20, 2021 | Podcast

Ryan and Sean discuss how you can tap your web team to aid seasonal changes in your industry.
 
They also start the conversation off with a support issue over Google’s Page Speed ranking and why you should worry about basic user experience instead. Here is the article mentioned in that convo: https://business.websites.ca/page-speed-impact-is-load-time-really-that-important/
 
Click above to listen to the 21 min audio.

Check out these related topics:

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *