Phishing Alert & Spambox Advice – Websites.ca Talk Ep.6

– Ryan tells how a customer of ours got an email with the line “You have undelivered mail clustered on your cloud” from “Rackspace” (a major email host), and how it tricked them into clicking a link to “release messages to inbox”

– phishing is a hacking term and it means that people are angling to get your account details and passwords; luckily our customer contacted us right away and we were able to reset her to a newer password and so it looked like no damage was done

– Ryan mentions some red flags in common fishing emails, like the domain that the email is coming from is often a different country (eg. instead of “.com” it’s “.de”)

– the spam folder is imperfect, and will let through messages like these, but often trap legitimate messages from real contacts that you want to receive; Ryan recommends checking your spam at least once a week to see if any real messages got trapped, and then marking them as “safe” or “important” so your inbox learns how to handle them in the future

– Sean talks about all his experience doing email marketing with various companies and different providers, and how email delivery is imperfect, and for some periods of time a major provider will be unable to send to a contact even if that contact willingly signed up to your list (eg. Hotmail seems to almost always mark Mailchimp messages as spam)