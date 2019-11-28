Google’s “BERT” Update: 10% Of Search Results Affected

There is no way to specifically optimize your site for the BERT update.

So there is no reason to run off to your SEO guy or website provider to do any scheming. Also, if a huckster approaches you saying he can optimize for BERT, you know he’s full of baloney.

Instead, you can tweak the way you think about websites and search results.

A mindset change will profit you a lot more, as Google continues to make these changes into the near future.

What I mean by that is you can double-down on writing like your customers speak, and by being as specific as possible.

For far too long we’ve thought about a website audience as an even split between robots and humans. Gotta put those little SEO “hacks” in there for the bots, and so on.

Now, when you update your site or add new info, you can focus entirely on the human audience.

So basically Google is trying to make it easier for you to be persuasive with the people reading your site, without having to divide your energy worrying about other stuff.

But let’s take three quick examples to really hammer the point home:

1. SEO “Experts” Over-Complicate Things

Danny Sullivan is the Search Liaison for Google. He had this to say about good content that shows up high in the search results:

“SEOs dig for layers that aren’t there… ‘Does good content mean 300 characters or 1000 characters?’ That makes me want to cry.”

What he means is that people look for trends and magic-pill answers instead of just being specific and helpful.

Let’s say most of the top ranking articles are over 1000 words. If you can answer a particular question in 300 words (and answer it well), you have done the best you can. You don’t need to pad it out with 700 more words of fluff to make it somehow turn into “good content that ranks”.

2. Blog Posts May Be The Best Way To Use The BERT Upgrade

I’m not saying that blogging is the secret to success for every local business website. Far from it.

But if you are already putting time or money into creating content for a blog, you should pick up clues from everything we’ve learned about BERT so far.

Skip the boring keyword-stuffing articles. The ones that sound like they were written by robots for robots.

Instead, I repeat, write very specifically and conversationally about a particular topic that your audience cares about.

3. Topics & Meanings… Not Keywords

This one is a little weird, so bear with me.

We use keywords as clues.

They help us narrow down what people care about, and then plan content around it.

In that context, of course, keyword research is helpful.

But before you drill into keywords, you typically pick a topic to begin. And after you pick a few keywords, you then have to write content that has a robust meaning.

That goes beyond just repeating your keywords over and over, obviously.

And a web page doesn’t just rank for a single keyword phrase. A helpful page can not only rank for several different (but related) keywords. It can also rank for a keyword even if the keyword itself does not appear in the content (this is rare, but it happens).

As search engines evolve, we are going to think of content based on semantic (meaning-based) searches rather than keyword-based searches.

I’m going to link you to a Youtube video if you want to flesh out this concept more.

It’s by a team of some of the most honest and helpful guys around when it comes to content marketing and SEO:

Anyway, no need to over-complicate things…

The new BERT update makes life a little easier for Google users, as it moves internet searching closer to everyday conversation. And that ultimately means you can focus on a website that communicates in a clear and helpful way to your ideal customers.