A Goldilocks Website (Just Right) – Websites.ca Talk Ep.7

Ryan and Sean talk about the ideal type of website for the majority of small businesses in Canada. What is “just right” for features, design, and support?
Click above to listen to the 33 min audio.
Read Show Notes
– the spectrum of websites roughly follow this: cheap/free Do-It-Yourself (eg. family or friends help you, Wix, Godaddy, Squarespace) >> “just right” for small businesses (customizable layouts, pro support that helps when you need it, no extra bells and whistles) >> custom programming or robust ecommerce
– 99% of small businesses are best served by the middle option above
– reinventing the wheel and doing something fully custom is often a waste of money because there are established website conventions that your users expect, plus it takes way longer to setup and is harder to edit
– it’s good for a small business to have two options for editing their site: a team of pros who can help them AND ability to edit themselves (on an accessible and simple website)
– a new website or redesign is ready to launch when it can answer these three questions: 1. who are you, 2. what do you do, and 3. how do people get in touch with you… then you can add everything else after the launch
Unhappy with your website provider?
For a limited time, you can switch to Websites.ca for FREE.